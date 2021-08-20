Indian drug regulator panel recommends Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine - CNBC-TV18
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-08-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 13:26 IST
The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee on Friday recommended approving Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, according to a tweet by CNBC-TV18, citing sources.
Zydus Cadila did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
