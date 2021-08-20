Left Menu

Senior NRL official held for molesting colleague

PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:04 IST
Senior NRL official held for molesting colleague
  • Country:
  • India

A senior official of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in Assam’s Golaghat district was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a junior colleague, a police officer said.

He was apprehended in Guwahati on Thursday night by a police team from Golaghat and taken into custody the morning after.

The accused tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine health check-up and was subsequently moved to the isolation ward of Golaghat Civil Hospital, the police officer said.

“The senior NRL official has been arrested on the charge of molesting a female colleague. The woman had filed the case in Golaghat a couple of days ago,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021