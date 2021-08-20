Senior NRL official held for molesting colleague

A senior official of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in Assam’s Golaghat district was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a junior colleague, a police officer said.

He was apprehended in Guwahati on Thursday night by a police team from Golaghat and taken into custody the morning after.

The accused tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine health check-up and was subsequently moved to the isolation ward of Golaghat Civil Hospital, the police officer said.

“The senior NRL official has been arrested on the charge of molesting a female colleague. The woman had filed the case in Golaghat a couple of days ago,” he added.

