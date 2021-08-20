Left Menu

NGT directs committee to assess compensation payable by UP sugar mill for causing pollution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a committee to assess compensation to be paid by a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh for discharging untreated effluents in a surrounding drain and also in a water body resulting in pollution.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the mill has failed to maintain a record of waste generated and its disposal. ''The unit is liable to compensate for the past violations and also to take remedial action. Because of violations found, the unit has to take remedial action and for the past violations, the unit has to pay compensation on the polluter pays principle to be used for restoration purposes,'' the bench said.

The NGT said that remedial measures may be taken within one month which may be assessed by a joint committee comprising of CPCB (represented by the level not below Scientist E), State PCB (represented by the level, not below Chief Engineer/Regional Officer) and District Magistrate, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The CPCB and State PCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance, it said.

The green panel also directed the committee to meet within 15 days and said it would be at liberty to associate any other expert/institution and consider the viewpoint of the industrial unit also. The action taken report may be filed by the joint Committee to this tribunal within two months by e-mail and it should mention the status of compliance and mode of disposal of effluents, considering the circumstances and impact on river Kali, the NGT said.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Uttar Pradesh resident Vinit Kumar against the pollution caused by DSM Sugar Mills Ltd. which is operating in Mansurpur in Muzaffarnagar in violation of environmental norms.

The plea alleged that the sugar mill is discharging untreated industrial effluent into the storm drain nearby, which is then released into a Gram Sabha pond, and from there it is eventually released into river Kali, in violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

