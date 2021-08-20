Man attempts suicide outside Mantralaya in Mumbai

A man allegedly tried to commit suicide outside the state secretariat Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Friday, police said.

As per preliminary information, the man allegedly tried to consume a poisonous substance while standing outside the front gate of the secretariat building at 12 pm, an official said.

The man was immediately taken into custody and rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

The reason for the suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)