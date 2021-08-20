Left Menu

Man attempts suicide outside Mantralaya in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:28 IST
Man attempts suicide outside Mantralaya in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly tried to commit suicide outside the state secretariat Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Friday, police said.

As per preliminary information, the man allegedly tried to consume a poisonous substance while standing outside the front gate of the secretariat building at 12 pm, an official said.

The man was immediately taken into custody and rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

The reason for the suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021