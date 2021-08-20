Left Menu

U.S. envoy for North Korea to visit South amid standoff over military drills

The U.S. envoy for North Korea will visit South Korea this weekend, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday, amid a standoff over South Korea-U.S. military exercises that the North has warned could trigger a security crisis. U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim arrives in Seoul on Saturday for a four-day visit, during which he will meet his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, and other officials, the ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:57 IST
U.S. envoy for North Korea to visit South amid standoff over military drills
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. envoy for North Korea will visit South Korea this weekend, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday, amid a standoff over South Korea-U.S. military exercises that the North has warned could trigger a security crisis.

U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim arrives in Seoul on Saturday for a four-day visit, during which he will meet his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, and other officials, the ministry said. "Noh will hold talks with Kim on Monday and discuss ways of cooperation to bring substantive progress for the complete denuclearisation and lasting peace of the Korean peninsula," the ministry said in a statement.

The allies began annual military exercises this week, mostly involving computer simulations with minimum personnel and no live field training in light of the coronavirus pandemic. North Korea sees such exercises as a rehearsal for war against it.

It warned South Korea that the drills would risk a tentative thaw in relations between the two Koreas, which reopened hotlines last month, a year after North Korea suspended them. Shortly after preliminary training for the exercises began last week, the North stopped answering the hotlines.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a powerful ruling party official, accused the South of "perfidious behavior". Kim Yong Chol, another senior North Korean official, said South Korea and the United States faced a "serious security crisis" because of their "dangerous choice".

North Korea is staging its own summer exercises but South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook told legislators there were no unusual military movements from the North, dismissing media reports it was preparing to test-fire missiles. U.S.-South Koran exercises have been scaled back in recent years to help talks aimed at pressing North Korea to dismantle its nuclear and missile programs in return for U.S. sanctions relief but the negotiations collapsed in 2019.

The new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden has said it would explore diplomacy to achieve its goal of the complete denuclearisation of North Korea but would not seek a grand bargain with Kim. Sung Kim, a veteran nuclear negotiator, called on his last visit to Seoul in June for a "positive response" from the North to the U.S. offers to "meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions".

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests but it suspended them and long-range missile tests in 2018, shortly before North Korean leader Kim met the then U.S. president, Donald Trump, in Singapore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021