Maharashtra CM pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary
Maharshtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary.
- Country:
- India
Maharshtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary. The ceremony took place at Chief Minister's residence.
August 20 marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.
Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
