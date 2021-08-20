Left Menu

Maharashtra CM pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary

Maharshtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:04 IST
Maharashtra CM pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary
Chief Minister of Maharshtra Uddhav Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharshtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary. The ceremony took place at Chief Minister's residence.

August 20 marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021