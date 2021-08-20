Left Menu

Govt official booked for outraging modesty of woman

PTI | Kota | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:11 IST
Govt official booked for outraging modesty of woman
  • Country:
  • India

Police here booked a government official for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman, whom he pressured for marriage.

Hukumchand Meena (52), posted as a GST superintendent at the service tax office here, has been booked on the complaint of the proprietor of a private tax consultancy firm, who alleged that he has been harassing a tax assistant at her office for past a few days.

The superintendent demanded that the woman assistant marry him to get the files cleared from his office, police said. Police booked the official under Section 354 of the IPC and investigation is under progress, said a police official.

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021