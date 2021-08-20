Delhi Police Commissioner asks personnel to adopt latest tech, make policing more people-friendly

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has asked the force's personnel to work towards making policing more people-friendly as well as adopt latest technologies to bring about greater efficiency, officials said. During a visit to areas under the Delhi Police's West Zone on Thursday, Asthana told officers that all ranks are free to raise their grievances and also give suggestions for the betterment of the police department.

He also reviewed the law and order situation, community policing initiatives and other police works of the West, Outer, Dwarka, Rohini, Outer North and North-West police districts, which fall under the Western Zone, they said.

Police officers, while interacting with Asthana, highlighted several issues, including the need to improve wireless communication, give financial powers to station house officers, implement three shifts and look into the problems of investigating officers in obtaining timely forensic science laboratory results, a senior official said.

The commissioner has emphasised that police officers should give their best for the benefit of the department, the official said.

Asthana has also asked them to patiently hear complainants and give them suitable solutions according to the law, according to the official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said, ''During the programme, the commissioner of police stressed on the need for an image make over by way of change in attitude, and introduction of latest technologies in policing and identification of skills of police personnel to bring about greater efficiency in policing.'' ''He also promised to look into the vital suggestions given by various officials for the welfare of staffers and improvement in day-to-day functioning of field formations,'' Goel said.

