Germany to send helicopters to Kabul to rescue German citizens, Berlin says

Germany will send two light helicopters to Kabul to evacuate Germans at risk or situated in remote regions, a defence ministry's spokesperson in Berlin said on Friday.

The helicopters are expected to arrive Saturday morning, the spokesperson told reporters.

Advertisement

German special forces use this kind of light helicopters and are specially trained to evacuate citizens in crisis situations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)