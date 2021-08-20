Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Assistant commandant among two ITBP personnel killed in Naxal attack

20-08-2021
Representative image
  India

An assistant commandant of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and his colleague were killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, a senior police official said.

The incident took place around 12.10 pm near Kademeta camp of 45th battalion of the ITBP under Chhotedongar police station limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

As per the preliminary information, a squad of the ITBP's 45th battalion, which was out on an area domination operation, was fired upon by a small action team of the ultras, when it was approximately 600 meters away from the camp, he said.

''Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gurmukh Singh, both from the ITBP's 45th battalion, were martyred in the firing,'' the IG said.

After the attack, the Naxals also looted and escaped with one AK-47 rifle, two bullet-proof jackets, and one wireless set of the security personnel, he said.

Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and the bodies of martyred personnel were being evacuated, he added.

