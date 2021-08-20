Assam: Police busts inter-state drugs racket, arrests four

Assam police on Friday busted an inter-state drugs racket and arrested four people carrying a consignment of drugs in the Dudhnoi area of Assam's Goalpara, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed. Sarma said that a consignment of 50,000 Yaba Tablets and Rs 19 lakh cash was recovered by the police hidden in two vehicles.

"In yet another crackdown on an inter-state drugs gang, @assampolice has nabbed 4 persons carrying a consignment of 50K Yaba Tablets, Rs 19 Lakh cash, hidden in 2 Bolero vehicles," Assam Chief Minister tweeted. "The trap was laid at Dudhnoi in Goalpara today. Well done," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)