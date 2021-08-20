German civilian wounded by gunshot on way to Kabul airport, Berlin says
A German civilian was shot on his was to Kabul airport but is not in a life-threatening condition and will soon be flown out of Afghanistan, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.
"A German civilian suffered a gunshot wound on his way to Kabul airport. He is receiving medical attention, but his life is not in danger and he will be flown out soon," the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.
