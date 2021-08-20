Public transport, cinema halls to resume services in Meghalaya from Monday

The Meghalaya government has decided to lift restrictions on public transport services and sporting activities from next week, after a gap of almost three-and-a-half months, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Friday.

The state has also granted permission for the reopening of cinema halls and public parks across the state, Tynsong said.

The decision was taken on Thursday during a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation, he stated. The deputy CM, however, clarified that some of these facilities might only be available to those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

''All sporting activities can resume from Monday. Cinema halls can restart operations with one-third occupancy. Jackpot parlors and public parks have also been allowed to reopen. "These activities, nonetheless, will be strictly subjected to the standard operating procedure (SOP), to be issued by the government," Tynsong told PTI.

Private vehicles, too, have been granted permission to ply with one-third occupancy, he said.

A notification in this regard will soon be issued by respective deputy commissioners.

As of Thursday, Meghalaya, which has an estimated population of 35 lakh, has inoculated over 12 lakh people, with over 2.7 lakh having taken both doses.

