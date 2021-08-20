Left Menu

IGI airport staffer held for cargo theft by CISF

The CISF has nabbed a staffer of the AISATS for allegedly stealing and illegally trying to take out certain electronic goods from the cargo area of the Delhi airport, officials said on Friday.They said the staffer A Sharma had an official aerodrome entry permit AEP of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and he was intercepted by the security personnel when he was exiting the terminal area on Wednesday night.

They said the staffer A Sharma had an official aerodrome entry permit (AEP) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and he was intercepted by the security personnel when he was exiting the terminal area on Wednesday night. Three Lenovo brand electronic tablets and a smartwatch of Haylou company were recovered from the man after he was searched by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, they said. As he could not furnish proper documents or reasons for carrying the alleged stolen goods, he was handed over to the airport police.

An FIR had been filed by the police against the staffer and he has been charged under IPC sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), they said.

AISATS, according to information provided on its official website, is a 50:50 joint venture between Air India Limited and SATS Limited, stated to be a leading gateway services and food solutions provider in Asia.

