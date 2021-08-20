MP: Seven held for shouting provocative slogans

Seven persons have been arrested for allegedly shouting provocative slogans including `Pakistan zindabad" in Geeta colony area of Ujjain, police said on Friday. The incident took place during an event on the occasion of Moharram on Thursday night, said Ujjain Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla. Asked if the sloganeering was a reaction to the district administration's decision to ban all public processions in view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said it was not the case.

"We had already talked with the organizers who had agreed not to take out a procession,'' Shukla said, adding that the incident was being probed.

Advertisement

A case was registered at the Jivajiganj police station under IPC sections 124 (a) (sedition), 153 (provocation which can cause riot) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC, a local official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)