Delhi man robs person to buy expensive gift for girlfriend; arrested

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a person at knife point here in order to give an expensive gift to his girlfriend on her birthday, officials said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Virat Singh, a resident of Dabri in southwest Delhi, they said. On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an incident of robbery was reported at Dabri police station, where a man alleged that when he was going home and was near Sitapuri bus stand, Dabri, four men robbed his mobile, Rs 5,500 and his identity card at knife point, a senior police officer said. He also alleged that one of the accused stabbed him with a knife during the robbery, police said. On Tuesday, information was received regarding the criminals involved in the incident. Police reached near Gurjar Dairy, Dharmpura, Najafgarh and apprehended Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. During interrogation, he disclosed that he was working in a call centre in Gurgaon, but he lost his job during lockdown. He wanted to give an expensive gift to his girlfriend on her birthday, police said. To fulfil their financial requirements, the accused committed the robbery, they said. One robbed mobile phone was recovered from Singh's possession, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the other accused persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)