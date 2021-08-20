Two arrested for running illegal clinic for Covid vaccination

Two persons were arrested for allegedly opening a clinic illegally for COVID-19 vaccination in the Jaidpur area here, police said on Friday.

A complaint was filed by Dr Sunil Kumar at CHC in Satrikh that some persons have opened a fake clinic and were administering Covid vaccines, they said.

Police swung into action and arrested Brijendra Kumar and Sandeep Kumar from the clinic and recovered a Covishield vial and fake vaccination cards, they said.

During interrogation, it came to know that Sandeep Kumar stole Covid vaccines from the district hospital, where he worked, and brought them to the clinic and used to charge Rs 125 per person for the vaccination, police said.

A detailed probe into the matter is on, they said.

