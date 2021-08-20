England's COVID-19 prevalence drops to 1 in 80, ONS says
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England was around 1 in 80 people in the week ending Aug. 14, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, slightly lower than the previous week's estimate of 1 in 75.
