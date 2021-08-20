Maha: Man found dead in Retibunder creek in Mumbra
The body of an unidentified man was recovered from Retibunder creek of Mumbra in Maharashtras Thane district on Friday, a civic official said. Local firemen and RDMC team fished out the body, which was later handed over to the Kalwa police and sent for post-mortem, he said.
- Country:
- India
The body of an unidentified man was recovered from Retibunder creek of Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a civic official said. The body of a man in this 30s was found near the Ganpati Visarja ghats in the Retibunder creek, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC). Local firemen and RDMC team fished out the body, which was later handed over to the Kalwa police and sent for post-mortem, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard and a probe is underway, a police official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Retibunder
- Ganpati Visarja
- Santosh Kadam
- Kalwa
- RDMC
ALSO READ
Continued closure of malls in Maharashtra a big blow to business, employment: RAI
Bank of Maharashtra waives processing fee on gold, home, car loans till Sep 30
790 child marriages stopped in Maharashtra during pandemic: Govt
Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari visits Hingoli on his three-day Marathwada tour
Maharashtra: ED conducts searches at Anil Deshmukh's premises in Nagpur