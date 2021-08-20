Maha: Man found dead in Retibunder creek in Mumbra

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from Retibunder creek of Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a civic official said. The body of a man in this 30s was found near the Ganpati Visarja ghats in the Retibunder creek, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC). Local firemen and RDMC team fished out the body, which was later handed over to the Kalwa police and sent for post-mortem, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard and a probe is underway, a police official said.

