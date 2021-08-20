Left Menu

Encounter of gangster Dubey: BSP questions clean chit to police

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 20-08-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 16:53 IST
BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Friday questioned the clean chit to police in the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, saying the matter will be looked into again if his party forms the government in the state next year.

Dubey was killed in an encounter last year when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he allegedly tried to escape. The incident had taken place days after Dubey’s henchmen gunned down eight policemen at Kanpur's Bikru village in July last year.

A three-member commission probing the encounter of the gangster has given a clean chit to police, stating their version of events about his death was supported by evidence.

''There is no value of this report. What happened in the Hathras probe? Anything is possible in the Bikru case. Let the BSP form the government, we will look into it again,'' Mishra told reporters here.

The commission in its report said the Kanpur ambush took place because of ''poor planning'' by police as it did not assess the situation correctly and there was ''total failure'' of the local intelligence. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna had tabled the report in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

