CBI seeks from WB DGP details of murder, rape cases reported during post-poll violence in state

The overall probe will be supervised by Additional Director Ajay Bhatnagar. The Calcutta High Court on Thursday had ordered a CBI inquiry into alleged killings, rape and crimes against women during post poll violence in West Bengal.

The CBI has written to the West Bengal director general of police to provide details of all cases of murder, attempts to murder, and rape reported during post-poll violence in the state, officials said on Friday.

The agency sought the details of such cases from the director-general of police in line with a Calcutta High Court order that directed the CBI to take over cases related to murder, rape, and atrocities against women during the violence. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has set up four teams, each headed by joint directors Ramnish, Anurag, Vineet Vinayak, and Sampat Meena, to probe the political violence which ensued after the victory of the Trinamool Congress on May 2 in a bitterly fought eight-phase assembly poll in West Bengal.

Each team will have about seven members, including a deputy inspector general and about four superintendents of police, called from across the country, the officials said. The overall probe will be supervised by Additional Director Ajay Bhatnagar.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday had ordered a CBI inquiry into alleged killings, rape, and crimes against women during post-poll violence in West Bengal.

