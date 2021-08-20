German helicopters will pick up evacuees in Kabul area only -chief of defence
Two helicopters the German military is sending to Afghanistan will only be used in the Kabul area to pick up people to be evacuated, not further away in cities such as northern Mazar-i-Sharif, a German general said on Friday.
The helicopters will be ready for operation in Kabul on Saturday, with missions to be coordinated with the U.S., the chief of the German forces, General Eberhard Zorn, told reporters in Berlin.
