Germany says civilian wounded before evacuation

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-08-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany says a civilian suffered a gunshot wound before being evacuated from Kabul on a German air force plane.

German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Friday that the wounded person was not in a life-threatening condition, but didn't immediately further details about the person or incident.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said Germany is providing 100 million euros in immediate funding for humanitarian aid inside Afghanistan and neighboring countries.

He said the money would exclusively go to aid organizations, particularly UNHCR, and not to the Taliban.

