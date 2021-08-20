U.S. extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through Sept. 21

The United States on Friday extended the closure of its land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel such as tourism through Sept. 21 despite Ottawa's decision to open its border to vaccinated Americans.

The latest 30-day extension by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), announced on Twitter, came after Canada said in July it would start allowing in fully vaccinated U.S. visitors starting Aug. 9 for non-essential travel after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a lengthy ban that many businesses have called crippling.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)