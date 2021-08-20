Bodies of two men found in UP's Muzaffarnagar
- Country:
- India
The bodies of two men were found at separate places in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.
A 40-year-old man, identified as Tinku, was found hanging from a tree in Bhesani village, they said.
Police said the reason why he took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.
Another man, aged around 30, was found lying dead in a field alongside the Pauri-Delhi highway near Sikheda village.
According to Meerapur Station House Officer (SHO) Gyaneshver Bodh, the unidentified body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tinku
- Sikheda village
- Uttar
- Meerapur Station House
- Gyaneshver Bodh