Bodies of two men found in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The bodies of two men were found at separate places in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

A 40-year-old man, identified as Tinku, was found hanging from a tree in Bhesani village, they said.

Police said the reason why he took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Another man, aged around 30, was found lying dead in a field alongside the Pauri-Delhi highway near Sikheda village.

According to Meerapur Station House Officer (SHO) Gyaneshver Bodh, the unidentified body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed.

