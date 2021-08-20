Left Menu

2 ITBP jawans killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed in a Naxal attack near ITBP camp Kademeta in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

ANI | Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 20-08-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 18:31 IST
IG Bastar P Sundarraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed in a Naxal attack near ITBP camp Kademeta in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday. The Naxals attacked the 45th battalion of ITBP at around 12.10 pm.

In the attack, two jawans--Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector Gurumukh Singh - were killed. Shinde was a native of Nanded District, Maharashtra, and Gurumukh was from Raikot, Punjab. The Naxals fled from the spot after looting one AK-47 rifle, two bulletproof jackets and one wireless set, said Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj. (ANI)

