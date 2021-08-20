2 ITBP jawans killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed in a Naxal attack near ITBP camp Kademeta in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.
- Country:
- India
Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed in a Naxal attack near ITBP camp Kademeta in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday. The Naxals attacked the 45th battalion of ITBP at around 12.10 pm.
In the attack, two jawans--Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector Gurumukh Singh - were killed. Shinde was a native of Nanded District, Maharashtra, and Gurumukh was from Raikot, Punjab. The Naxals fled from the spot after looting one AK-47 rifle, two bulletproof jackets and one wireless set, said Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: 12 people injured as Naxals blow up SUV in Dantewada
Chhattisgarh: 1 dead, 11 people injured as Naxals blow up SUV in Dantewada
Unfazed by criticism, Maha governor meets officials at Nanded
C'garh: 4 Naxals surrender in Bijapur, Dantewada
Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxals with cumulative bounty of Rs 14 lakh surrender