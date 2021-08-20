5,800 U.S. troops now in Kabul to help with evacuations- official
20-08-2021
There are currently about 5,800 U.S. troops at the airport in Kabul to help with evacuation efforts, a U.S. official said on Friday.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered about 6,000 troops to Kabul, a number that is expected to be reached in the coming days.
