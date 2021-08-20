Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 19:07 IST
Delhi police chief hears grievances of personnel
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday held his first ‘Open House’ to redress the grievances of police personnel.

Over 40 personnel from the ranks of constable to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) appeared before the police chief for the open house at his chamber in police headquarters on Jai Singh Road here, officials said.

Asthana issued necessary instructions after hearing the grievances which mostly related to issues of transfers, promotions, medical issues, increments and quarter allotment among various others, said a senior police officer.

After taking charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner, Asthana in his first interaction with his force, had announced to hold an open house every Friday to personally hear them and sort out the problems of the staff.

''Any police person with unresolved grievance can appear and share his or her problem with the CP, Delhi. The Open House will also act as a feedback mechanism on the issues faced by members of the service,'' said a statement issued by Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal.

