Jamaica to have days of lockdown to tame coronavirus spread
Reuters | Kingston | Updated: 20-08-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 19:19 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Jamaica is to prohibit residents leaving their homes for seven days over a period of three weekends to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said.
The Caribbean nation has been battling a fresh wave of coronavirus infections and will start its restrictions on movement on Sunday, with the first lockdown lasting three days, Holness said in a virtual press conference late on Thursday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement