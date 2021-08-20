Left Menu

Man gets ten years in jail for sexually assaulting mentally handicapped youth

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2021 19:25 IST
Man gets ten years in jail for sexually assaulting mentally handicapped youth
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man to ten years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally handicapped teenage boy here.

Nikhil Bhole, the accused, was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act as well as Indian Penal Code section 377 (unnatural offenses) by special judge for POCSO cases Surkeha Patil.

The youth, whose `mental age' was assessed to be under seven years, was subjected to a sexual assault by the accused inside a public toilet in Chembur area here in 2016.

It came to light after six months when the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment for some medical issues.

The prosecution examined seven witnesses during the trial, special public prosecutor Veena Shelar said.

