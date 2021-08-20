Left Menu

Bid to stop woman's cremation in Mathura

Police here intervened after a group of men tried to stop the last rites of a woman at a cremation ground, saying the land belongs to them. The village head said he will request the SDM to construct a boundary wall around the cremation ground to prevent such unpleasant situation in future, saying such an incident had taken place five years ago too.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 20-08-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 19:53 IST
Police here intervened after a group of men tried to stop the last rites of a woman at a cremation ground, saying the land belongs to them. The woman’s last rites were performed only after police intervened, an official said on Friday. The cremation was held on Thursday in the presence of police at Dabhala village, which is close to the Rajasthan border.

Narrating the incident, village head Satyavir Gurjar said the body of 20-year-old Karishma was brought from a hospital of Kosi Kalan to the cremation ground.

Cow dung cakes were brought by a vehicle to the cremation ground and as these were being unloaded, a group of men turned up there, claiming that the cremation ground belongs to them. The village head said repeated pleas of the woman’s family for the cremation were rejected by the group, after which police were informed.

''The people who created obstruction back-tracked after the intervention of police,'' Goverdhan SDM Rahul Yadav said.

He said a case will be registered against those who obstructed the cremation. The village head said he will request the SDM to construct a boundary wall around the cremation ground to prevent such unpleasant situation in future, saying such an incident had taken place five years ago too.

