U.S. court to hear Mexico litigation against arms makers, says minister

A U.S. federal court in Massachusetts has agreed to hear litigation filed by the Mexican government against various arms manufacturers in the United States, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.

"It is a first big step. Now comes the notification and the legal process. We're advancing," Ebrard said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Mexico is accusing weapons makers of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)