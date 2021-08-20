U.S. envoy heads to Seoul for talks on Korean peninsula -State Department
20-08-2021
The U.S. envoy for North Korea will visit Seoul from Aug. 21-24 for talks with senior South Korean officials, the State Department said on Friday.
It said U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim would "discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula and continue close coordination on the way forward."
