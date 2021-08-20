NATO says must stay strong given Russia's actions, China's rise

NATO must remain united to stand up to Russia's "aggressive" actions and China's rise, the head of the defence alliance said on Friday after an emergency meeting of NATO countries' foreign minister to discuss developments in Afghanistan. "North America and Europe must continue to stand together in NATO. The unfolding events in Afghanistan do not change this," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.

"Russia's aggressive actions and the rise of China make it even more important we keep a strong transatlantic bond."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)