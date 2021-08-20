Left Menu

NATO says must stay strong given Russia's actions, China's rise

NATO must remain united to stand up to Russia's "aggressive" actions and China's rise, the head of the defence alliance said on Friday after an emergency meeting of NATO countries' foreign minister to discuss developments in Afghanistan.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-08-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 20:23 IST
NATO says must stay strong given Russia's actions, China's rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO must remain united to stand up to Russia's "aggressive" actions and China's rise, the head of the defence alliance said on Friday after an emergency meeting of NATO countries' foreign minister to discuss developments in Afghanistan. "North America and Europe must continue to stand together in NATO. The unfolding events in Afghanistan do not change this," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.

"Russia's aggressive actions and the rise of China make it even more important we keep a strong transatlantic bond."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021