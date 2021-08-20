Merkel urges Putin to free Navalny, extend gas deal with Ukraine
German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Russian President Vladimir Putin after talks in Moscow on Friday to release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and to extend a gas transit deal with Ukraine that expires in 2024.
"I have demanded once again from the president to release Navalny and I have made it clear that we will remain on the case," Merkel said. "We also spoke about the transit deal with Ukraine, which could and should be extended beyond 2024."
