Five die as soil collapses during digging of well

Five persons, including a minor girl, were killed when a portion of soil collapsed during digging of a well in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Kotwali police station area when a well was being dug. Suddenly, a portion of the soil collapsed and five persons were buried under it, the police said.

They were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Police identified the deceased as Vikram (17), Dinesh (17), Pooran Singh (27), Janki Lal (26) and Anushka (3).

