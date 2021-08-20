Mumbai: Cyber police nab six for cheating people of lakhs

The cyber police in Mumbai have arrested six persons for allegedly duping people of lakhs on the pretext of helping them renew, update or top up their insurance policies, an official said on Friday.

The fraud came to light earlier this month, when a 70-year-old man approached the Central Region Cyber police station with a complaint of cheating, the official said. The complainant alleged that he was duped of Rs 74.55 lakh by a person, who had called him to renew, update or top up his insurance policy, he said.

In the process of renewing or updating the policy, the caller asked him to deposit money for policy tax, GST, NOC, affidavit and other charges and duped the complainant of Rs 74.55 lakh, he said.

Investigations revealed that a few more people are involved in cheating people using the same modus operandi, he said.

Following a technical probe, it was found that the accused were from Delhi, and with the help of the Delhi police's cyber crime unit, six persons were arrested from Daryaganj, the official said.

The accused persons were brought to Mumbai and will be produced before the court, he said, adding that further probe is underway.