Putin says Kyiv looks set to unilaterally exit peace deal on E.Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Ukraine looked like it was poised to adopt legislation which he said would amount to Kyiv unilaterally exiting a peace deal over eastern Ukraine.
Putin was speaking at a news conference after holding talks in the Kremlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
