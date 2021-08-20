Uzbekistan sends 150 Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan - TASS
Uzbekistan's foreign ministry has sent 150 Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan as per an agreement with the Taliban, Russian news agency TASS reported on Friday citing the ministry.
The refugees had been given security guarantees, the ministry was quoted as saying.
