Left Menu

Delhi Police seizes 1 kg Heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore

The Delhi Police seized one kilogram of Heroin worth over Rs 1.5 crore near a school in the Swaroop Nagar area here on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:06 IST
Delhi Police seizes 1 kg Heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police seized one kilogram of Heroin worth over Rs 1.5 crore near a school in the Swaroop Nagar area here on Friday. According to police, the accused is identified as Arvind Kumar Singh, who is a drug supplier coming from Bhalswa. He was stopped near a school.

He came there with a consignment of the contraband for supplying and was caught red-handed. The FIR has been registered under section 21/25 of the Narcotic Drug or Psychotropic Substance Act.

The accused used to work in Chandni Chowk. He initially associated with Jatin, a drug supplier and started working for him full time, later he came in touch with another Bareilly-based supplier and joined hands with him. He used to visit Bareilly every fortnight to bring Heroin and supply the users in Swaroop Nagar, Police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021