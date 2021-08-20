Delhi Police seizes 1 kg Heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore

The Delhi Police seized one kilogram of Heroin worth over Rs 1.5 crore near a school in the Swaroop Nagar area here on Friday. According to police, the accused is identified as Arvind Kumar Singh, who is a drug supplier coming from Bhalswa. He was stopped near a school.

He came there with a consignment of the contraband for supplying and was caught red-handed. The FIR has been registered under section 21/25 of the Narcotic Drug or Psychotropic Substance Act.

The accused used to work in Chandni Chowk. He initially associated with Jatin, a drug supplier and started working for him full time, later he came in touch with another Bareilly-based supplier and joined hands with him. He used to visit Bareilly every fortnight to bring Heroin and supply the users in Swaroop Nagar, Police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

