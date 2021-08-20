Left Menu

Internal SAPS probe into theft of firearms

Cele says service guns were allegedly used by a gang during a CIT heist in Brakpan where a police officer was killed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:14 IST
Internal SAPS probe into theft of firearms
This was revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele when he released the Quarterly Crime Statistics where he reported that 46 cash in transit (CIT) heists were committed between April and June this year. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has opened an urgent internal investigation into allegations of theft of firearms by police members at the Norwood Police Station in Johannesburg.

This was revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele when he released the Quarterly Crime Statistics where he reported that 46 cash in transit (CIT) heists were committed between April and June this year.

Cele says service guns were allegedly used by a gang during a CIT heist in Brakpan where a police officer was killed.

"Police…pounced on a gang plotting a CIT robbery three weeks ago that resulted in the fatal shooting of a police officer. The police operation resulted in the arrest of 19 suspects and the recovery of scores of vehicles and firearms. The National Commissioner [General Kehla Sitole] has sanctioned an urgent internal investigation into the allegations of theft of firearms by police members at the Norwood Police Station, allegedly used by the CIT gang," he said.

Cele says police are using various resources to combat these heists.

"It is clear that the thugs involved in CITs will stop at nothing to get what they want, including killing police officers and putting the lives of innocent people at risk. With that said, police are pushing back on this crime trend. Using intelligence and a combination of shared resources, police continue to intercept and are taking down these highly organised gangs," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021