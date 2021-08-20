Dabholkar case: arguments on framing of charges deferred to Sept 3

The trial court here on Friday postponed arguments on framing of charges in the rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case to September 3 after a defense lawyer sought a clarification.

The arguments over framing of charges -- after which the trial starts -- were likely to begin on Friday. Advocate Prakash Salsingikar, a defense lawyer, said a bail application of Virendra Sinh Tawde, one of the accused, was pending before the court. ''We submitted an application seeking clarification if the CBI wants to rely on the forensic report given by the Director, Forensic Sciences, Gujarat. The CBI had submitted the report in a sealed envelop in 2017, however, the Bombay High Court had asked them not to furnish it until it directed,'' he said.

The report was crucial for the bail arguments as well as arguments for framing of charges, he said.

Special prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi said the additional sessions judge told both the parties that he will not seek the prosecution's reply on the issue, but adjourned the hearing on framing of charges to September 3.

He added that Tawde has filed bail applications in the High Court as well as the sessions court. ''The court asked the defense to withdraw either of the applications,'' he said.

Asked about the Gujarat FSL report, the prosecutor said he had not idea what it contains.

Dabholkar, a well-known anti-superstition activist, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

