Left Menu

Dabholkar case: arguments on framing of charges deferred to Sept 3

The CBI had submitted the report in a sealed envelop in 2017, however, the Bombay High Court had asked them not to furnish it until it directed, he said.The report was crucial for the bail arguments as well as arguments for framing of charges, he said.Special prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi said the additional sessions judge told both the parties that he will not seek the prosecutions reply on the issue, but adjourned the hearing on framing of charges to September 3.He added that Tawde has filed bail applications in the High Court as well as the sessions court.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:28 IST
Dabholkar case: arguments on framing of charges deferred to Sept 3
  • Country:
  • India

The trial court here on Friday postponed arguments on framing of charges in the rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case to September 3 after a defense lawyer sought a clarification.

The arguments over framing of charges -- after which the trial starts -- were likely to begin on Friday. Advocate Prakash Salsingikar, a defense lawyer, said a bail application of Virendra Sinh Tawde, one of the accused, was pending before the court. ''We submitted an application seeking clarification if the CBI wants to rely on the forensic report given by the Director, Forensic Sciences, Gujarat. The CBI had submitted the report in a sealed envelop in 2017, however, the Bombay High Court had asked them not to furnish it until it directed,'' he said.

The report was crucial for the bail arguments as well as arguments for framing of charges, he said.

Special prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi said the additional sessions judge told both the parties that he will not seek the prosecution's reply on the issue, but adjourned the hearing on framing of charges to September 3.

He added that Tawde has filed bail applications in the High Court as well as the sessions court. ''The court asked the defense to withdraw either of the applications,'' he said.

Asked about the Gujarat FSL report, the prosecutor said he had not idea what it contains.

Dabholkar, a well-known anti-superstition activist, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021