One arrested over Rs 3 crore face mask supply fraud

A Ghaziabad resident, accused in a Rs 3 crore fraud related to bulk supply of face masks at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been arrested, the Noida Police said on Friday. The accused worked in a company which had taken the bulk supply order from a Noida-based company but neither provided it with the masks nor returned the money taken as advance payment, police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:30 IST
A Ghaziabad resident, accused in a Rs 3 crore fraud related to bulk supply of face masks at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been arrested, the Noida Police said on Friday. The accused worked in a company which had taken the bulk supply order from a Noida-based company but neither provided it with the masks nor returned the money taken as advance payment, police said. ''Accused Aseem Maheshwari, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was wanted in connection with the fraud and forgery. He and his partners had taken Rs 3.03 crore in advance from a company for supplying face masks in bulk. But they never did, neither returned the money,'' a police spokesperson said. ''An FIR was registered at the Phase 3 police station in Noida in the case on January 10 this year on the basis of a complaint from the private company,'' the spokesperson said. Earlier this June, the Noida Police had arrested a partner of Maheshwari from his residence in Haryana's Gurgaon in connection with the case. The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery),police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

