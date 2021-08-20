Left Menu

Ex-militant's death: No major incident reported in Shillong, curfew relaxed for 13 hrs

Curfew was further relaxed from 5 am till 6 pm on Friday as there were no fresh reports of violence, East Khasi Hills district Deputy Commissioner I Laloo said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that no major untoward incident was reported in the capital city during the past 24 hours and curfew was relaxed for 13 hours during the day.

Curfew was imposed in Shillong on August 15 following the violence that erupted in parts of the city during the funeral of former militant leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, who was shot dead by the police in an encounter two days earlier.

“We have not had any major incidents during the last 24 hours. There has been calmness in most areas of the city and discussions have been held with different stakeholders to ensure that there’s peace in the state,” Sangma told a press conference.

Thangkhiew, the former self-styled general secretary of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), was killed when the police raided his home in Shillong's Mawlai area in connection with the recent IED blasts across the state.

The Meghalaya government has instituted a judicial inquiry to be conducted by Justice (retd) T Vaiphei, the chairperson of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission, into the incident. He has been asked to submit his report in three months.

Curfew was further relaxed from 5 am till 6 pm on Friday as there were no fresh reports of violence, East Khasi Hills district Deputy Commissioner I Laloo said. On Thursday, the curfew was lifted for 12 hours from 5 am. Night curfew will, however, remain in place from 6 pm onwards till further orders, she said.

