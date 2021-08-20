Finland to send troops to Kabul airport to support evacuation
Updated: 20-08-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:36 IST
Finland said on Friday it would send troops to Kabul airport to support the activities of its evacuation team there.
"The troops will only operate at the airport and its immediate vicinity," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
