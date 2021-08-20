Left Menu

Pakistan names Asim Iftikhar as new Foreign Office spokesperson

Previously, he served as director-general United Nations at the ministry from 2014 to 2017, according to the information available on the Foreign Office website.The outgoing spokesperson was appointed in August 2020 when he replaced Aisha Farooqui.

Pakistan on Friday appointed Asim Iftikhar Ahmad as the new Foreign Office spokesperson, replacing Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, who will take charge as the High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Iftikhar, prior to this new assignment, served as the ambassador of Pakistan to Thailand. Previously, he served as director-general (United Nations) at the ministry from 2014 to 2017, according to the information available on the Foreign Office website.

The outgoing spokesperson was appointed in August 2020 when he replaced Aisha Farooqui. Chaudhri also held the position of Director-General South Asia. He is a career diplomat with over 26 years of service.

He also served as the director-general of Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey at the foreign affairs ministry, joint secretary national security at the national security division, and director general at the president’s secretariat.

