LG again rejects proposal for panel to probe deaths due to oxygen shortage: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has again rejected the Delhi government's plea for a panel to ''probe deaths due to oxygen shortage'' in the capital but sources in the LG's office termed his statement ''misleading'', saying a high-level committee has already been formed to look into the matter.

Sisodia, who is also the nodal officer for Covid management in Delhi, contended that the scope of the high-level committee is only to look into oxygen supply issues in Delhi, ''not to probe the number or the veracity of deaths due to oxygen shortage in hospitals''.

Addressing an online press conference during the day, he said: ''We had resubmitted a file for the constitution of a panel to probe deaths due to oxygen shortage. The LG (lieutenant governor) is saying that there is no need for that.'' On the one hand, the Centre has been asking states to tell how many people died due to oxygen shortage, and on the other, ''you have not been allowing us to investigate such deaths'', he said. ''Then how will states tell?'' Sisodia asked. ''That means the Centre deliberately wants us to give in writing that no death occurred due to the shortage of oxygen in the entire country. It will be a big lie. It will be a cruel joke with the families who have lost their loved ones… Today, the central government is trying to hide the facts by avoiding a probe,'' he said.

He claimed that the Centre was responsible for oxygen mismanagement in April and May and said whether it was deliberate or a mistake is a matter of investigation. However, sources in the LG office said the statements made by Sisodia are ''misleading, to say the least'' and that ''neither the LG nor the government of India has said the deaths due to oxygen shortage should not be probed''.

They said a high-level committee constituted on the directions of the Supreme Court, with senior and reputed doctors and the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) of the Delhi government as members, is already looking into the matter. It has submitted an interim report and is working on the final report. The LG and the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have reiterated that the high-level committee is allowed to do its work, they said. ''Setting up another committee for the same purpose will only create confusion,'' a source said, adding the Delhi government has also been advised to follow the directions of the courts in the matter.

In a statement released in the evening, Sisodia said: ''It is clear that the LG's office, under the Centre's pressure, is trying to scuttle any probe into deaths due to oxygen shortage in Delhi.'' The scope of the high-level committee constituted by the SC is only to look after oxygen supply issues in Delhi, not to probe the number or the veracity of deaths due to oxygen shortage in Delhi's hospitals. ''Why is the Centre on one hand asking the Delhi government to submit data on deaths due to oxygen shortage, and on the other hand using the LG's office to stop the city government from compiling this information? Why is the Centre so desperate about hiding the truth related to deaths due to the oxygen shortage in Delhi?'' he asked. The Delhi government had in June formed a four-member expert committee to look into the deaths due to the shortage of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19. The committee was rejected by the LG.

