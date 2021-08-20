Left Menu

Jaishankar holds talks on Afghanistan with Qatari counterpart in Doha

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on the situation in Afghanistan as he made a stopover in Doha on his way back from the US.Qatars capital Doha has been the venue for the intra-Afghan peace talks and the Gulf country has emerged as a crucial player in facilitating the Afghan peace process.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:45 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on the situation in Afghanistan as he made a stopover in Doha on his way back from the US.

Qatar's capital Doha has been the venue for the intra-Afghan peace talks and the Gulf country has emerged as a crucial player in facilitating the Afghan peace process. ''Met Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani @MBA_AlThani_DPM & FM Qatar during my stop over in Doha. Had useful exchange of views on Afghanistan,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier this month, Qatari special envoy for conflict resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani visited India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

