Jaishankar holds talks on Afghanistan with Qatari counterpart in Doha
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on the situation in Afghanistan as he made a stopover in Doha on his way back from the US.Qatars capital Doha has been the venue for the intra-Afghan peace talks and the Gulf country has emerged as a crucial player in facilitating the Afghan peace process.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on the situation in Afghanistan as he made a stopover in Doha on his way back from the US.
Qatar's capital Doha has been the venue for the intra-Afghan peace talks and the Gulf country has emerged as a crucial player in facilitating the Afghan peace process. ''Met Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani @MBA_AlThani_DPM & FM Qatar during my stop over in Doha. Had useful exchange of views on Afghanistan,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
Earlier this month, Qatari special envoy for conflict resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani visited India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Earthquake of magnitide 4.5 rocks Afghanistan
Under India's Presidency, UNSC will meet Friday to discuss situation in Afghanistan
Deeply concerned about safety and protection of people in Afghanistan's Lashkargah: UN chief
Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses
Russia to deploy long-range bombers in drills near Afghan border - report