Chennai, Aug 20 (PTI): Top-seeded Chirag Duhan of Haryana held off the challenge of No.3 seed Denim Yadav of Madhya Pradesh in three sets to set up a final clash with Saheb G Sodhi of Maharashtra in the boys event of the Tennishub-MPTA National Junior Under-18 Clay Court Tennis Championships 2021 here on Friday.

Junior National tennis: top seed Chirag Duhan to meet Saheb Sodhi in boys final While Duhan defeated Denim Yadav 6-4, 6-4, Sodhi outplayed Yogee Panwar of Haryana, the sixth-seed, 6-4, 6-1. In the girls singles semifinals, 2nd seed Akaansha Nitture of Maharashtra made short work of 3rd seed Subitha Maruri of Karnataka, winning 6-0, 6-1. In the other semifinal, top-seed Reshma Maruri of Karnataka rallied after losing the first set to beat Tamil Nadu's Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (S4) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in a match lasting over three and a half hours.

In the boys semifinals, Duhan endured a few service breaks to get past his opponent, who faltered far too often on his serve. Duhan had joined forces with Sandesh Kurale (Maharashtra) to claim the doubles title, beating Munim Deep (MP) and Dhananjay Athreya (TN) to claim the title, winning the final 6-2, 7-5.

