U.S. sanctions Russians over Navalny’s poisoning, chemical weapons -Treasury
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:50 IST
The United States on Friday imposed fresh Russia-related sanctions targeting those involved in the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny or Russia's chemical weapons program, according to a notice on the U.S. Treasury website.
The sanctions target nine Russian individuals and two Russian entities, the notice said.
