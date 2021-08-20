Left Menu

U.S. sanctions Russians over Navalny’s poisoning, chemical weapons -Treasury

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:50 IST
  • United States

The United States on Friday imposed fresh Russia-related sanctions targeting those involved in the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny or Russia's chemical weapons program, according to a notice on the U.S. Treasury website.

The sanctions target nine Russian individuals and two Russian entities, the notice said.

